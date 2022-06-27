Weather Alert
Featured
John Perry
2022 Calder Cup Champions Rally!
Jun 27, 2022 @ 2:39pm
They did it! Now it’s time to celebrate!
Join Chicago Wolves players, coaches and staff as they hoist the Calder Cup!
Chicago Wolves will be hosting their rally TOMORROW, Tuesday, June 28 at Allstate Arena. Come meet the players and get pictures with your team and the cup!
Where: Allstate Arena – please park on the south side and enter through the south entrance only
When: 5:30pm – 7:00pm (doors will open at 4:30pm)
What: Player introductions and interviews followed by an autograph session
Who: The Calder Cup
Go celebrate the amazing season the Chicago Wolves had!
LET’S GO WOLVES!
