Listen Now: Megadeth Teases New Album Material

Megadeth has shared a taste of what’s to come on the band’s next album. Frontman Dave Mustaine has tweeted a clip from the recording studio of drummer Dirk Verbeuren tracking a new song.

You can only faintly hear a guitar track in the background as Verbeuren plays along, so it’s hard to tell exactly what the song sounds like, but from the drums, it clearly adheres to Megadeth’s tradition of fast and heavy metal.

The new material will follow Megadeth’s 2016 album, Dystopia.

In addition to working on new music, Megadeth will have a busy year on the road — and the seas! — in 2019. They’ll be opening for Ozzy Osbourne on his North American No More Tours 2 trek, playing Milwaukee on July 4th, and they’ll be hosting the inaugural MegaCruise in October.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.