Billy Corgan Calls Lzzy Hale “One Of The Best Singers In The World Today”; Says Alt-Rock Is “Coming Back Strong”

Credit: Olivia Bee

At Smashing Pumpkins‘ show in Nashville earlier this month, Billy Corgan and company invited Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale to join them onstage during their cover of Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven.” Corgan has now taken to Instagram to heap praise on the singer.

“[Hale] is not only one of the best singers in the world today, but I rank her with the best that I’ve seen and known,” Corgan writes.

“They are a band that has, over time, put the pieces together the old-fashioned way, through incessant touring and hard work,” he adds of Halestorm. “And what is so exciting to me is I recognize Halestorm in the tradition that [Smashing Pumpkins] came from.”

In fact, Corgan, who in 2015 said alternative rock “hasn’t evolved for 20 years,” says he thinks the genre is “coming back strong.”

“For years I walked around thinking alt-rock had seen its best days, which is fine in a selfish way but I was dead wrong,” he says. “It’s coming back, and coming back strong. And there are moments to push and support these artists, and this is one of them.”

The Pumpkins, which now consist of Corgan and original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, are currently on their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.