10 o’clock Rock Block Three great songs, one great artist! Since they didn’t come in for Studioeast today I decided that I still really wanted to hear Escape The Fate. Tonight it’s Liars and Monsters, You’re Insane, and Broken Heart! 10 o'clockButterysmoothEscape the Faterockblock SHARE RELATED CONTENT 95 WIIL Rock presents Bush and Live at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre 95 WIIL Rock presents I Prevail @ House of Blues Chicago with Issues and Justin Stone 95 WIIL Rock presents Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher and AFI 95 WIIL Rock presents Knotfest! Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth! 95 WIIL Rock presents Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White 95 WIIL ROCK Ultimate Summer Road Trip – Mediterranean Cruise! Take a tour of the ship.