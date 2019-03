Three great songs, one great artist!

Sticking with the heavier Friday night, tonight the rock block artist is Sevendust!

They have a show coming up in May with In This Moment. They were just here with Tremonti recently. And their new album All I See Is War is available now.

Choosing just three songs to play was difficult but I think I came up with a good three in Black, Angel’s Son, and the new one Dirty!