10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Since they have a show at the Fiserv Forum Friday night and one at the United Center Saturday night, the rock block artist tonight is KISS! From their extensive body of work I chose Detroit Rock City, Beth, and Lick It Up!

Couple of things about the video for Lick It Up that gave me pause:

Not sure if Gene is trying to seduce me or just give me the stink eye through the whole video, either way both need work.

Whoever told Paul that leopard print half boots were in totally got him to believe it.

Vinnie looks like Illeana Douglas

Whoever shot and edited this video hopefully got a passing grade for their High School broadcasting class.

Of course it was 1983 and I probably should set my bar lower for music video quality. What did you think?