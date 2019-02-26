10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

According to all my social medias, the Oscars were yesterday. I’m not down with award shows as a general rule but I am a big fan of movies. As such tonight I chose a band that has quite a few iconic movie songs. None of them ever won an award but damn if they didn’t rock. For the rock block tonight it’s three from Van Halen!

I’ll tell you the songs but not the movies they are from, I’ll let you figure that out on your own. It’s Dreams, Runnin’ With The Devil, and Humans Being enjoy!