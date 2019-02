Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight for the rock block I bring you three from Saliva! They have an acoustic show at 1175 tomorrow with Saving Abel. So, tonight the three songs are Click Click Boom, Ladies and Gentlemen, and Your Disease. It’s good to get a little taste of what you can expect to hear at a show and hopefully they play a couple of these songs tomorrow night.

Click HERE to get your tickets early!