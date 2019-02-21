10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

“We’re not worthy, we’re not worthy”

Because of the movie Wayne’s World I got introduced to Alice Cooper. I got asked where’s Garth a lot, but I think what I gained from the Wayne’s World soundtrack outweighed the negative of having a movie character have my name. Also, in addition to some great music I got some classic lines that I can still squeeze into a conversation even now.

Tonight the three from Alice Cooper are: Feed My Frankenstein, I’m Eighteen, and No More Mister Nice Guy.