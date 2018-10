Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I went with something heavier. If you’re gonna start a cold weekend with something it might as well be something heavy. Tonight I went with Iowa’s own Slipknot! Rumor has it Cory Taylor and the gang have a new album in the works. Maybe not right this second but somewhere in the very near future I would expect to see them hit the studio.

Here’s a question though, of the two bands Slipknot and Stone Sour which do you prefer?