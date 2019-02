Three great songs, one great artist!

Aerosmith is the 10 o’clock rock block artist tonight. They put on one of the best live shows from any band I’ve seen, for the simple fact that they came out on to the lawn and played a hand full of songs there. To go from seeing them as tiny little people on stage to them being life size was something I will always remember.

The three songs tell a little story it goes like this, Big Ten Inch….Record, Pink, and Sweet Emotion!