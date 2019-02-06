10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Decided for tonight that All That Remains was the way to go for the Rock Block! They have a new album, Victim Of The New Disease, out now and, they are going on tour to support it coming to the Rave March 13th.

It’s The Thunder Rolls, What If I Was Nothing, and Two Weeks for the three great songs.

The Thunder Rolls was part of last summers, Summer Of Covers. There is a female background vocalist on the track and I was desperate to find out who it was last summer, but there was no information, that I found, as to who it was. All I could find was that she was regularly used by the producer Howard Benson. Now, months later it is revealed to be Diamante. Mystery solved!