Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, Tonight, the 10 o’clock rock block is Smashing Pumpkins.

The video for Tonight, Tonight, is probably one of my favorite videos just for the imagery alone. When they sat down to make this video the directors Smashing Pumpkins went with had come to the table with a concept based on a silent film A Trip To The Moon. Which was later used as inspiration for the movie Hugo.

To think that a movie made in 1920 could inspire so much is a testament to the ability of Georges Méliès

The three songs tonight are Cherub Rock, Disarm, and Tonight, Tonight!