Three great songs, one great artist!

Throwing it back to ’97 with this heavy hitting 10 o’clock rock block. Saw Coal Chamber open for Pantera back in the day and fell in love. It might have been the blond bombshell bassist Rayna Foss that captured my adolescent imagination but the music was great! Had I missed the opener I would have never discovered Coal Chamber.

Tonight the three songs are Sway, Shock The Monkey (feat. Ozzy), and Loco!