Three great songs, one great artist!

Tigerclaw!!!!!

Josh Todd had a small part in the movie The New Guy with DJ Qualls and this is what Qualls yelled right before kicking Todd in the junk. Qualls has a new band….no I kid, tonight the 10 o’clock Rock Block is Buckcherry!

The songs: Crazy Bitch, Lit Up, and the new one Bent!

“High school is a lot like prison. The sex you want you’re not getting and the sex you’re getting you don’t want” – Eddie Griffin