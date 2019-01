Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight in honor of Leah’s last day I went with Blue October! I remember in October of ’17 when she had to interview Justin for Studioeast and she was really nervous. Of all the interviews she had done this was the one she was most anxious about.

It’s been a blast working with Leah.

Have to send her off the only way I know how, with three songs from one of her favorite bands, Into The Ocean, Dirt Room, and I Hope Your Happy.