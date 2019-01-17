10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

The one and only time I saw 3 Doors Down was August of 2000. They were riding the high tide of Kryptonite. I almost missed their entire set for the show because traffic to the New World Music Amphitheater was horrible. I should have known better. The drive to Tinley Park is not to be undertaken lightly. It was a great show. The opened for Creed. Yep that long ago. It was before Creed imploded.

Tonight the three songs from 3 Doors Down are Kryptonite, Loser, and When I’m Gone.

