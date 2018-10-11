Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight’s 10 o’clock rock block is Disturbed! Chosen because they did a special show at the Vic theater in Chicago tonight. Why wasn’t I told about this? Was it a super secret show that only people who subscribe to Disturbs newsletter knew about? How could I be so in the dark? Disturbed is on my very short list of bands that I want to see. Don’t get me wrong I’ll go to any show, watch any band perform, but there are only a handful of bands that I haven’t seen perform that I desperately want to. Guess I’ll just have to wait for the Evolution tour. I’m sure there will be one, right?!?

Do you have a list of bands you want to see? Who’s at the top of the list?

P.S. There is a cover of Down With The Sickness that I think if you click HERE you might find that you like it 🙂