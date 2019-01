Three great songs, one great artist!

Friday’s have been having a running theme lately for the 10 o’clock rock block. It’s been a little heavier lately. I continue this week with Megadeth. They just announced the release of a new greatest hits album titled “WARHEADS ON FOREHEADS Greatest Hits album arrives March 22 featuring 35 remastered tracks hand selected by Dave Mustaine” (information from Megadeth’s website.)

The three songs for tonight: Angry Again, Trust, and Sweating Bullets.