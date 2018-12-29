10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, a throwback to my Friday nights in the early 2000’s. Not a Friday night would go by that I didn’t start it out listening to Can I Play With Madness? Just the title alone lends itself to what you might run into any given Friday. I follow it up with Run To The Hills, and round out the three song set with The Number Of The Beast.

In my personal opinion you can’t beat Iron Maiden! They don’t show any signs of slowing down with a tour this summer coming to this area August 22nd.