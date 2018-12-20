10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Take Me Down, Messed Up World, and Heaven Knows.

The Pretty Reckless

I went with The Pretty Reckless because of a post on Facebook earlier today from Taylor Momsen. It was a picture of her in her Cindi Lou Who days with Jim Carey in full grinch makeup. She was wishing all her fans a happy holiday and letting everyone know that they are really close to finishing up their fourth album. Which means the follow-up to 2016’s Who You Selling For? is almost here.

My guess would be in the first half of 2019. April, maybe May.

