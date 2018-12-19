10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I chose Five Finger Death Punch because:

Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer is leaving the band.

Spencer, FFDP’s original drummer, sat out of the band’s recent fall tour with Breaking Benjamin after undergoing a second back surgery. According to a press release, the 45-year-old musician still needs a “significant amount of time to recover,” so he’s decided to step away from the Las Vegas metallers.

“This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come,” Spencer says in a statement. “I started to play when I was six years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.”

“I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve,” the drummer continues. “Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans.”

The press release also notes that Five Finger Death Punch “fully supports” Spencer’s decision.

On the fall tour, drummer Charlie “The Engine” Engen filled in for Spencer.

Sham Pain, The Bleeding, and When The Seasons Change