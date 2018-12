Three great songs, one great artist!

For the 10 o’clock rock block tonight it will melt your face with blistering guitar solos! That’s The Truth! Out of the smoke of your face Come Clarity of lyrics. Pushing a message that says this band will be Here Until Forever!

In Flames!

As a side note, the reason I chose In Flames tonight is because they have new music that dropped over the weekend check out the full story HERE!

They are also going on tour, you can check it out HERE!