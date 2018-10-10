10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist.

Tonight I decided on three in a row from Greta Van Fleet! Formed in 2012, in Frankenmuth, Michigan they have been on a meteoric rise since 2017 when they dropped their debut ep Black Smoke Rising. Their current tour is mostly sold out minus three shows across the pond. I’m thinking that their next tour will find themselves in larger venues. Maybe not stadium shows yet but, definitely larger than the 2500 seat capacity places they are selling out in record time now.

Their new album drops on October 19th, titled Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

What are your thoughts on Greta Van Fleet?