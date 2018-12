Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, When The Curtain Falls, we’ll be mere hours from the Chicago Open Air announcement. At 9am on the Tom and Emily Morning Show they will announce the lineup. I’m hoping there will be no Black Smoke Rising after the announcement. An announcement so big the transmitter can’t handle it and explodes! We’ve had enough problems. We’re due for some good news. And we wouldn’t want to share it with anyone but you. You’re The One don’t you know!

Greta Van Fleet