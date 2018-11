Three great songs, one great artist!

“We can’t stop here this is Bat Country.” I can’t hear this line and not think of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. I Wish You Were Here and we could wax intellectually about it. Talk about books, movies, Hunter S. Thompson, the psychedelic revolution with Timothy Leary, Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter. Ahh well another time perhaps.

Avenged Sevenfold