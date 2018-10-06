10 o’clock Rock Block

Wayland – Bloody Studio Performance (Reno & Bloody Sunrise)

Three grest songs, one great artist!

Tonight, I went with Wayland for the 10 o’clock rock block. They have a show coming up in one week at Route 20 (click here for the details)

Wayland is a great group of guys that have hung out in the Award Winning Studio East quite a few times. One of the songs in the rock block is from one of their visits. The video above is a seperate visit.

Of all the bands we’ve had in Studio East which is your favorite?

Who would you like to see us try and get into Studio East moving forward?

