Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight the 10 o’clock rock block won’t sit Like A Stone in your gullet. It’s light, airy with some killer guitar riffs. The music invites you to Be Yourself. After you listen to these three great songs you may be inspired to do a little research. For the last of three is the greatest of all, (depending on who you ask) Cochise.

Tonight three in a row from Audioslave!