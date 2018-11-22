10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Don’t get Down on Me, someone has to be here while the party rages on at Route 20. The question is When Will It Rain….beer at the beer bash? What will The Lumberjack Jesse James Dupree carve on stage would also be an acceptable question about the show. If you’re not at the show then three in a row from Jackyl will be a pretty good taste of what you’re missing, sorry, what we’re missing.

The past 12 days I have done a take on the Christmas classic 12 Days of Christmas but changed it to the 12 days of Beer Bash, if you missed it here are the 12 days:

On the 12th day of Beer Bash my true love gave to me-

12 Lights a-flashing

11 Kegs on empty

10 Jox a drinking

9 Wiilrockers rocking

8 Speakers blaring

7 Bouncers Bouncing

6 Girls Dancing

5 Golden Beers

4 Concert Tees

3 Killer Bands

2 Turkey basters full of beer

and 1 revving chainsaw