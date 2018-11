Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, just a little Truth in the 10 o’clock rock block. Ideally you’ll be Fine Again after it’s over but I don’t want to Betray and Degrade you for however you may be feeling. So strap in and enjoy three from Seether!

Also, the video for Truth is hysterical, it’s a holiday smackdown. The only thing that would make it more topical is if there was a turkey in one of the fights.