Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight the 10 o’clock rock block features three songs from Avenged Sevenfold!

The three songs, Bat Country, Almost Easy, and the new one Mad Hatter.

Chose Bat Country as the video to go along with this posting because I loved Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and this video is obviously a nod to the opening scene of the movie. Don’t believe me? Check it out HERE!

“We can’t stop here, this is bat country” – Johnny Depp, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas