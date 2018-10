Three great songs, one great artist!

For the 10 o’clock rock block tonight, I went with Royal Bliss! From their extensive catalog of music I chose We Did Nothing Wrong, Crazy, and the new one Hard and Loud. I wanted some good crank up the radio and belt it out at the top of your lungs songs. These felt like the right three songs for tonight.

Royal Bliss is coming to the “area”. Click here for when and where.

What do you think?