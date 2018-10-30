Three great songs, one great artist!

For tonights 10 o’clock rock block I went with a band I am extremely excited to see live. Coming to the Venue inside the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana in December Halestorm! It’s an all female fronted show, headlined by Halestorm with In This Moment and New Years Day for support.

If you want more information click here.

For the three songs tonight I went with a good cross section to show the talents of Halestorm and the powerful voice of Lzzy. Starting out with the mournful sounds of Familiar Taste of Poison. Then, build you back up with the incendiary sounds of the live show anthem Freak Like Me. Finally wrap it all up with the new one Do Not Disturb.

When choosing the associated video to go with this posting of the three I obviously went with Do Not Disturb. It was a near thing, the 1920’s noir feeling of Familiar Taste of Poison almost won me over. Then I saw Freak Like Me and felt that an amalgam of live cuts would be good. However, Do Not Disturb was the way to go for a couple of reasons. First, it’s almost Halloween and people dressing up, attempted murder, and an Elvira Mistress of the Dark look for Lzzy fits for the season. Second, as a fan of Rocky Horror Picture Show and the obvious nod to that film put me over the top.

Did I make the right choice in your eyes video-wise?

Have you ever seen Halestorm live? What am I in for?