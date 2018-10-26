10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I chose Hurt. We haven’t heard anything from these guys in a few years. They are good at what they do and if baffles me why they have slipped silently into the night. The drummer for Hurt, Victor Ribas, is at least keeping busy playing with the guys in Smile Empty Soul.

As for the rest of Hurt, well you’re guess is as good as mine.

Ten Ton Brick, Pills, and Falls Apart were the three songs from Hurt tonight.

What do you think are the major causes for a band to slip silently away?