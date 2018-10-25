Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, I wanted to channel my inner 90’s and let my grunge hang out, as it were. So, I decided that early Stone Temple Pilots was the way to go.

All the songs for the 10 o’clock rock block can be found on the first two albums from STP, Core and Purple by name.

Sex Type Thing, Vasoline, and Dead and Bloated are the three great songs. Stone Temple Pilots, the one great artist!

What are your thoughts on STP? Who was the better frontman, Weiland, Bennington, or the new guy Gutt?