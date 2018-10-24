10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I chose Breaking Benjamin! They are still out on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, at least through mid-December.

In doing my research (wikipedia) I learned that the lead singer, Benjamin Burnley, is the only original member of the band. I may have heard that before and just forgot that little nugget. Couple years back he got into a legal dispute with other members of the band and then fought to be able to retain the name. What I can’t fathom is why. Wouldn’t the name inherently carry with it all the baggage and memories that went with it? Why would you want to carry that with you? Especially when you’ve replaced everyone else in the band. As long as you have the rights to the songs, the name of the band shouldn’t matter. If the fans like your sound then you could conceivably name the band BunnyTail and they would still line up around the block for your shows. Seems there’s a lot I don’t know about band names and how attached people can get to them.

What would you do? Keep the name or drop it?

I chose Failure for the video/image that comes at the top of the post because, it starts with an aerial shot of the crowd at a show. That made me think of our friend Chet that does some drone camera work at some of the WIIL Rock shows. Check out his Facebook page Dream Makers Aerial. If you were out at a WIIL Rock show this summer maybe he captured you in the crowd.