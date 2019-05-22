10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs from one great artist!

Just did an interview with Rob Halford today and figured Judas Priest was going to be a good choice for the rock block tonight! They have two shows at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee Wednesday and Thursday and then another show at the Rosemont Theater on Saturday. (Tickets are on sale now)

Living After Midnight, Breaking The Law and, Lighting Strike are the three I chose for tonight. Also, I’m putting a portion of my interview with the Metal God himself on air soon after the rock block.

The full interview will be posted on the WIIL Rock Facebook page if you’re so inclined to listen to the whole thing. Let me know what you think.