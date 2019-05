Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, because:

A) They teamed up with Gavin Rossdale of Bush and Bush was the 4:20 HOTD today.

B) This artist has a show this Saturday night at The Pabst Theater

and C) Because Stino is giving tickets away to said show.

I decided to go with Apocalyptica for the rock block artist.

I’m Not Jesus, End of Me, and I Don’t Care are the three songs tonight.