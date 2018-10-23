10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, I went with the female fronted In This Moment!

They are an extremely theatrical band. If you’ve never been to an In This Moment show it is definitely a sight to behold. There are multiple costume changes for front woman Maria Brink and her back up “dancers”. Elaborate sets to catch your eye, you know, if you can tear them away from Brink and Co. on stage.

They will be coming to the Venue, inside Horseshoe Hammond Casino on December 7th with Halestorm and New Years Day (also woman fronted bands in case you weren’t aware) Tickets are on sale now and, details can be found HERE!

Do you have a preference when it comes to the lead singer? Does gender matter in that regard?