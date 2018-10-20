10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I went with Godsmack. Nothing starts a Friday night quite like 1000 hp! Going fast, and hard and letting it all hang out like tunes from Godsmack are wont to do. Saw Godsmack back in ’98 when they were on the OzzFest tour. At least I think it was ’98. Might have been later. Whatever, saw Godsmack before they were doing the dueling drum-off. I hear the dueling drum off is a sight to behold.

Have you ever seen it? Does it add to the show or take something away?