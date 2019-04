Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight a good cross-section of Deftones music! Scoured the songs available and chose three from three different times within the Deftones 30+ year career.

Those three songs are Diamond Eyes from 2010’s Diamond Eyes album, Mein (featuring Serj Tankian) from 2006’s Saturday Night Wrist, and from 1997’s Around the Fur, My Own Summer (Shove It).