10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight I decided a tribute to All That Remains was in order. Should I have done it last night? Maybe. Better late than never I suppose. Oli Herbert was found dead in a pond close to his Connecticut home after being reported missing. No cause of death has been announced as of yet.

We are continually losing our idols, friends, and legends. It is beginning to take it’s toll on our collective psyche. How many more hits can we take before we lose the ability to care about the people that entertain us?