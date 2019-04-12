10 o’clock Rock Block Three great songs, one great artist! May not want to roll the windows down but you still may want to crank it up for AC/DC tonight! You Shook Me All Night Long, Shoot To Thrill, and Thunderstruck make up the tunes! Tune in, turn up, and rock out! 10 o'clockac/dcButterysmoothrockblock SHARE RELATED CONTENT #Midnightallica COMING SOON! 420 Hit of the Day – A Dead Desire ft. Oli Herbert – Here Comes The Rain Again #TomTube – Thursday 04/11/19 All That Remains Announces Headlining US Tour Dates FLOTD is Jessica from Racine