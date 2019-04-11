10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight a special treat. A slight deviation from the norm. Something different. Usually, it’s one great artist insinuating the band that I’ve chosen. Tonight, it’s all about the guitarist. It’s three from Oli Herbert. Two from All That Remains and one from a project he did that just released today from A Dead Desire.

The two from All That Remains are Two Weeks and Everything’s Wrong.

The new one from A Dead Desire is a cover of the Eurythmics Here Comes The Rain Again. Moroni Silva’s vocals on this are powerful and the overall tone of the song is, well, I’ll let you decide.

Oli passed away in October last year. He drowned in a pond on his property in Connecticut. The investigation is ongoing.