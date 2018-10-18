Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, another show at the Fiserv in Milwaukee, another 10 o’clock rock block. This time it’s three from Foo Fighters!

I’m noticing a pattern here. Big bands at big venues and I’m talking between the songs. Maybe, this radio thing isn’t what I built it up in my mind to be. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not even like work but I keep talking about shows that I’m looking at from the sidelines.

Ah, well. It’s still not a bad thing. I’ll be keeping an eye on social media for some kind of crazy or heartwarming antics from tonight’s show.

If you’re not going to Foo Fighters tonight, why not? How am I supposed to live vicariously through you if you don’t go to the show?