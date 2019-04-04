10 o’clock Rock Block Three great songs, one great artist! For the rock block tonight I went with Adelita’s Way! They have a new song that dropped today and a tour that’s just getting under way. The three tonight are Notorious, Still Hungry, and Invincible! 10 o'clockAdelitas WayButterysmoothrockblock SHARE RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – Dayrollers – Paint It Black #TomTube – Wednesday 04/03/19 95 WIIL Rock Presents 311 & Dirty Heads FLOTD is James and Kim Web Wednesday – Black Label Society #Midnightallica