Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight the rock block features the one of the artists from Web Wednesday tomorrow. Your chance at a 4 pack of tickets to see KoRn and Alice In Chains at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater starts at midnight. For right now though it’s three from KoRn.

Freak On a Leash, A.D.I.D.A.S, and Twisted Transitor.

Usually, it’s only the preview video but tonight it’s the bonus plan the video for Twisted Transistor was to funny not to show you.