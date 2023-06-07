06/07/23 Tool….

Tool have announced a North American tour that will be taking place this fall.The tour will be kicking off on October 3rd, with a stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cooler manufacturer Igloo are unleashing the first ever Slayer cooler to celebrate the International Day Of Slayer. The cooler comes with built-in , weather resistant Bluetooth speakers that jams their third album “Reign In Blood”, and holds up to 26 cans for the price of $174.99. If you want a smaller cooler that holds 9 cans , you can purchase one for $39.99.

And finally, troubled ‘Jack Ass’ star, Bam Margera is back in the news after he uploaded a new video threatening to smoke crack until he is dead. He has been arrested and is currently on a Psychiatric hold.