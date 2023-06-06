06/06/23 Volbeat…. Evenescence…. Audioslave….

Volbeat have officially parted ways with guitarist Rob Caggiano. After leaving Anthrax and officially joining Volbeat 10years ago, the acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer felt that it was time to move on. The band thanked the fans and Rob for ten amazing years.

Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix joined Evanescence on stage June 3rd at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany to perform Bring Me To Life. You can find the video of it on you tube.

And finally, Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme joined Tom Morello on stage last Friday in Brazil to perform Audioslave’s classic “Cochise”.