06/05/23 FFDP…. Sleep Token…. Foo Fighters

Five Finger Death Punch have cancelled the rest of their European tour dates in order to allow Ivan Moody to fully recover from his recent hernia surgery. The band released a statement on Friday explaining that Moody was advised by doctors to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July.

2023 has been a massive year for the band Sleep Token with the band announcing last week that they will be playing the infamous Wembley Stadium on Saturday, December 16th. The stadium holds 10,000 people and sold out in under 10 minutes. Sleep token are among the acts playing this years Riot Fest in Chicago this September.

And finally, some Foo Fighters fans are giving some backlash to new drummer Josh Freese’s style of playing and that they feel it is nothing like the late Taylor Hawkins style. A few of the concerns are that according to some fans, they have noticed his style is a bit faster and it seems that the rest of the band are having a tough time catching up to the speed he is playing at.